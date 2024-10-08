Best of luck for results, says Omar; NC-Cong leads





"Here's wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that." he said.





Earlier on Monday, Omar Abdullah said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting end to all speculations till the results are out.





He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together".





"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.





Leads: NC-Cong: 37 PDP: 3 BJP: 26





Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday express hope for positive outcome.