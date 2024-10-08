RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Best of luck for results, says Omar; NC-Cong leads

October 08, 2024  08:57
image
Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday express hope for positive outcome.

"Here's wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that." he said.

Earlier on Monday, Omar Abdullah said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting end to all speculations till the results are out.

He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together".

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

Leads: NC-Cong: 37
PDP: 3
BJP: 26

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana thriller: BJP leaves Congress behind
LIVE! Haryana thriller: BJP leaves Congress behind

BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority
BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends
Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends

Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal...

As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday asserted that there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?
Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?

Since it was formed 58 years ago, Haryana has had Jat chief ministers for 33 of those.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances