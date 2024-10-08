RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All party heads lead in Haryana

October 08, 2024  09:17
Haryana: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seta in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district. BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. 

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said three-tier security arrangements were in place at counting venues.

Ahead of the commencement of counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP state unit president Ravinder Raina performed a 'yagya' Tuesday morning and expressed confidence the party would secure a majority and form a government, potentially with the support of Independents. The counting of votes in both Haryana and J-K began at 8 am. These are early trends and the final results may vary widely.
