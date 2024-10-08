AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam due to situation in Bangladesh





The districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar will remain "disturbed area" under the AFSPA, it said.





Reports from various agencies obtained through the police headquarters have indicated that "due to sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency measures of the security forces, the overall scenario in the state of Assam has significantly improved during the last few years and particularly during last three years", the notification said.





"However, due to the recent disturbances in the neighbouring country Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam recommends that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 may be retained for another 6 (six) months," it added.





The proposal was submitted to the Ministry of home affairs, which after due consideration decided to maintain the "status quo" regarding disturbed areas in the state for a further period of six months from October 1, the notification said.





These four districts have been the only areas under AFSPA in the state since October last year, with the law being gradually withdrawn from other parts.





It was withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao last year, while other areas were taken out of its purview earlier. -- PTI

