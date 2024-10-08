RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam due to situation in Bangladesh

October 08, 2024  23:22
File image
File image
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA, under which an area is declared "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces, was extended in four districts of Assam for six months in view of the "recent disturbances" in Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on the law and order situation, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. 

The districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar will remain "disturbed area" under the AFSPA, it said. 

Reports from various agencies obtained through the police headquarters have indicated that "due to sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency measures of the security forces, the overall scenario in the state of Assam has significantly improved during the last few years and particularly during last three years", the notification said. 

"However, due to the recent disturbances in the neighbouring country Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam recommends that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 may be retained for another 6 (six) months," it added. 

The proposal was submitted to the Ministry of home affairs, which after due consideration decided to maintain the "status quo" regarding disturbed areas in the state for a further period of six months from October 1, the notification said. 

These four districts have been the only areas under AFSPA in the state since October last year, with the law being gradually withdrawn from other parts. 

It was withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao last year, while other areas were taken out of its purview earlier. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EVM battery strength not linked to results: Sources
LIVE! EVM battery strength not linked to results: Sources

BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana; NC-Cong wrest J-K
BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana; NC-Cong wrest J-K

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in...

BJP stuns Cong in Haryana, posts best-ever performance
BJP stuns Cong in Haryana, posts best-ever performance

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

NC-Cong taste victory in J-K, Omar to return as CM
NC-Cong taste victory in J-K, Omar to return as CM

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is poised to form the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, having secured a victory in the assembly elections by securing 49 out of 90 seats on which polls were held...

Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose
Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose

Eight out of 10 ministers under the Nayab Singh Saini government faced defeat in the Haryana assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances