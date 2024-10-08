2 wins from J-K: BJP wins 1 seat, NC wins 1





"We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon," Omar Abdullah told reporters.





"There should be transparency. If people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks," he added. He said that his party allied with Congress to win the election. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the election after a gap of ten years. However, Omar Abdullah said it's still early to say if they will need the support of parties like the PDP.

