2 wins from J-K: BJP wins 1 seat, NC wins 1

October 08, 2024  12:39
image
First wins in J-K: Nazir Ahmed Khan of the NC wins from Gurez, while Darshan Kumar from the BJP wins from Basohli.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah earlier warned the BJP not to "pull off any tricks" if the mandate of the people is against them. He also exuded confidence in the win of the NC-Congress alliance in the election. 

"We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

"There should be transparency. If people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks," he added. He said that his party allied with Congress to win the election. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the election after a gap of ten years. However, Omar Abdullah said it's still early to say if they will need the support of parties like the PDP.
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Misleading: Cong as BJP takes dramatic lead in Haryana

The opposition party also asked whether the BJP is trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated" and "misleading" trends.

Blow to Cong as BJP surges ahead in Haryana thriller

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Leads show NC-Congress past majority mark in J-K

The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on 48 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 27 seats, according to trends.

