Nifty Sensex break five-session losing trend





The Nifty 50 opened at 25,084.10 points, surging by 69.50 points or 0.28 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 81,852.01, with a gain of 163.56 points or 0.20 per cent.





Market experts noted that Indian markets are expected to remain positive this week, but geopolitical conditions and the earnings season, which begins this week, could impact market performance.

Indian markets opened with gains on Monday, following positive trends in global markets. Last week, Indian markets lost more than 4 per cent.