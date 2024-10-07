RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I yr of Gaza war: Country different now, says Israel

October 07, 2024  13:16
image
Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, says her country has been in a "different place" since Hamas's attacks on 7 October last year.

Speaking to the BBC, she describes the attacks as a "watershed moment" that has left many struggling with long-term trauma.

"Our hearts are still bleeding," she says.

"This thing happened because we were surrounded by this ring of fire created by Iran that wanted to create proxies that can attack Israel simultaneously, from the north, from Hezbollah, from the east, from the south, from Hamas."

It is one year since Hamas gunmen crossed into Israel and launched their wave of deadly attacks.

Hadas Kalderon, from the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel, survived the attack, but her mother and niece were murdered.

Her two youngest children were kidnapped, along with their father, and taken to Gaza. Her children came home last November but their father, her ex-husband, is still held captive.

-- BBC
