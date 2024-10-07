RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former RSS leader Velingkar denied pre-arrest bail

October 07, 2024  23:04
A court in Panaji in Goa on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar, who has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bosco Robert rejected the bail plea of Velingkar, who has been booked by Bicholim police for his alleged objectionable comments against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa.

The court rejected the petition of Velingkar, a former Goa RSS chief, at 9 pm.

He had filed the anticipatory bail plea on Saturday as several persons approached different police stations seeking his arrest.

Four persons, including AAP MLA Cruz Silva, woman leader Valanka Alemao and Congress' Warren Alemao, filed intervention petitions in this case and opposed granting of anticipatory bail to Velingkar.

A lawyer representing Velingkar said his client's statements were just 'suggestions' and that there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments.

He told court the action against his client was 'not democracy but mobocracy'.

Advocate Amit Palekar, who represented Cruz Silva, said Velingkar had hurt religious sentiments, adding it had evoked strong reaction from people across the state.

Talking to reporters, Palekar said police served two notices asking Velingkar to remain present before the investigating officer, adding the accused should have cooperated with the police.   -- PTI
