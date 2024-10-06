Villagers kill sixth wolf in UP's Bahraich





The wolf killed late Saturday night under the Ramgaon police station area is a female and not lame as suspected earlier, they said.





The wolf's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.





"Late Saturday night we got information that people had killed a wolf in Tamachpur village under Ramgaon police station of Mahsi tehsil. When we reached there, we found the dead wolf and the bodies of a goat. There were injury marks on the wolf's body and it was bleeding," divisional forest officer Ajit Pratap Singh said.





"On closer inspection, we found that the dead wolf was an adult female. When we inquired, we found out that the wolf had entered the inhabited area and was carrying away a goat. On the way, the villagers surrounded and killed it. The dead wolf has been brought to the range office for post-mortem," he added. -- PTI

The last one of the pack of six wolves that had created terror in Mahsi tehsil has been killed by the locals in Tamachpur village of this district, officials on Sunday said.