Three kids among 7 killed in Mumbai building fire

October 06, 2024  10:02
Rescue operation underway at the accident site/ANI on X
Three kids among seven persons were killed after a fire broke out in a double-storey shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said. 

The incident took place at 5.20 am at Siddharth Colony in Chembur area, he said. 

The ground floor of the structure was used as a shop and the upper floor as residence, the official said. 

The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop at the ground floor and spread to the upper floor, he said, adding it was a 'level-one' fire. 

Five persons were injured in the incident. 

They were taken to the Rajawadi Hospital where all of them were declared brought dead, the official said. 

The cause of the blaze was not yet known. -- PTI with ANI inputs
Three kids among 7 killed in Mumbai building fire
The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop at the ground floor and spread to the upper floor, he said, adding it was a 'level-one' fire.

