RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ramlila actor dies on stage, Delhi minister blames Covid vaccine

October 06, 2024  16:32
image
A 45-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Vishwakarma Nagar of Shahdara, police on Sunday said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Sunil Kaushik, was a property dealer.

Rahul Kaushik, a family member, told PTI that Sunil was one of the founding members of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee, which was established in 1977. 

"Uncle had been performing the role of Raja Ram since 1987. He also used to sing," he said.

Sunil was performing Sita's 'swayamvar' scene which required him to break the bow, however, while singing a song, he felt a sudden chest pain and went backstage, where he collapsed, Rahul said.

His wife and son, present there, rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was put on a ventilator. After one hour, he was declared dead, Rahul said. 

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the death could be linked with COVID vaccine.

'It is a common discussion that after the COVID-19 vaccine, such cases are continuously appearing in India, where young people are dying of heart attacks while walking,' he said on X in Hindi.

A video of the incident widely circulated on social media showed Sunil performing the scene and then rushing backstage.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's T20 WC: India's bowlers leave Pak in a mess
Women's T20 WC: India's bowlers leave Pak in a mess

LIVE! Ramlila actor dies on stage, minister blames vax
LIVE! Ramlila actor dies on stage, minister blames vax

Jaishankar not invited to protest: Imran Khan's party
Jaishankar not invited to protest: Imran Khan's party

Jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has distanced itself from a party leader's invitation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to join its protest, asserting that no foreign country has a role in its...

Punjab AAP leader shot during altercation with Akalis
Punjab AAP leader shot during altercation with Akalis

A local Aam Aadmi Party leader was shot at in Punjab's Fazilka district with the ruling party and MLA Jagdeep Kamboj accusing a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal of opening the fire.

Kejriwal 'ready to campaign for BJP if Modi...'
Kejriwal 'ready to campaign for BJP if Modi...'

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states before the Delhi assembly elections, promising to campaign for the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances