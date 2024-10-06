Put under 'house arrest' while going to file complaint against Yati: SP leader





However, the police denied her claim and said Rana's complaint has been registered and action is being taken as per rules.





"Today (Saturday) we (women activists) had to go to the Kaiserbagh police station to give a written complaint to register a case against Yati Narsinghanand for making indecent remarks on Prophet Muhammad and then we planned a candle march to Parivartan Chowk," Rana said.





She said, "The police came to our residence around 11:30 am. We told them that if you are not letting us go then call your senior officer, following which they called their assistant commissioner of police . When the ACP came, we gave him our written complaint with a demand of registering a case against Narsinghanand."





Rana also said, "We clearly told ACP Ratnesh Singh that if action is not taken by registering a case on this complaint, then we will surround your police station." -- PTI

Late poet Munawwar Rana's daughter and Samajwadi Party leader Sumayya Rana on Saturday claimed she and some women activists were put on "house arrest" while they were going to file a police complaint against priest Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad.