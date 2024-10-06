RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 66% polling in Haryana assembly polls

October 06, 2024  08:55
File image
The Haryana assembly elections on Saturday saw a turnout of over 66 per cent, with several exit polls predicting a clear majority for the Congress, which is eyeing a comeback after a decade. 

According to the Election Commission's statement, the single phase of polls in 90 assembly seats held from 7 am to 6 pm concluded largely peacefully, except for stray incidents of minor scuffles. 

Poll panel data available at 11:55 pm showed the turnout was 66.96 percent. 

However, it will increase once all information comes in, said officials. In the 2019 assembly polls, Haryana had recorded around 68 percent turnout while in the Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats earlier this year, the percentage was 64.8%. 

With a significant population of elderly voters, many above the age of 100 years were seen participating in the electoral festivities with enthusiasm, the poll panel said. -- PTI
LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

