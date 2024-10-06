Over 66% polling in Haryana assembly polls





According to the Election Commission's statement, the single phase of polls in 90 assembly seats held from 7 am to 6 pm concluded largely peacefully, except for stray incidents of minor scuffles.





Poll panel data available at 11:55 pm showed the turnout was 66.96 percent.





However, it will increase once all information comes in, said officials. In the 2019 assembly polls, Haryana had recorded around 68 percent turnout while in the Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats earlier this year, the percentage was 64.8%.





With a significant population of elderly voters, many above the age of 100 years were seen participating in the electoral festivities with enthusiasm, the poll panel said. -- PTI

