RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Muslim cleric booked under anti-conversion law in UP

October 06, 2024  17:59
Police have registered a case in Ghazipur against a Muslim cleric on charges of molesting a woman and exerting pressure for religious conversion.

Citing the FIR, police sources on Sunday said that a woman from a village in Ballia district has alleged that she had come to Maulvi Shan Ahmed in Mata village with her husband on March 18 this year for 'jhaarh-phoonk' (exorcism).

During the ritual, Ahmed took her to a room and engaged in obscene activities with her. When she protested, Ahmed exerted pressure on her to accept Islam and threatened to kill her and her family if she did not agree to it, the women alleged.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman on October 4, a case was registered against the 'Maulvi' under sections 295A (insulting a religion), 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, according to Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja.

He said that the matter is being probed and necessary action will be initiated against the accused.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20 Updates: India elect to bowl vs Bangladesh
1st T20 Updates: India elect to bowl vs Bangladesh

LIVE! Ola's Bhavish Agarwal, Kunal Kamra spar on X
LIVE! Ola's Bhavish Agarwal, Kunal Kamra spar on X

Ramlila actor dies on stage, Delhi minister blames vax
Ramlila actor dies on stage, Delhi minister blames vax

A 56-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Vishwakarma Nagar of Shahdara, police on Sunday said.

No seat deal yet, UP bypolls to test unity of INDIA
No seat deal yet, UP bypolls to test unity of INDIA

Bypolls to 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be a litmus test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s unity after the group's success in the recent Lok Sabha polls when they won more than 40 seats,...

2 kg human hair removed from UP woman's stomach
2 kg human hair removed from UP woman's stomach

Clinically diagnosed as trichophagia, or Rapunzel Syndrome, the psychological condition involves the victims picking their own hair for ingestion.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances