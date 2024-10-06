RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

October 06, 2024  08:47
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand/Courtesy X
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand/Courtesy X
The Hyderabad police on Saturday registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint lodged by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over his alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammed. 

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and BNS. 

Owaisi posted a copy of the complaint and FIR on the social media platform 'X'. 

Earlier in the day, Owaisi, accompanied by his party leaders, lodged a complaint here seeking the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand. 

While protests were held in the old city area here against the Hindutva leader, Owaisi called on police commissioner CV Anand and later told reporters that AIMIM's plaint had been forwarded to cyber cell for action. 

The city police chief has also apprised him that social media platforms would be informed, as per procedure, on removal of objectionable remarks. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja
Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK
Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances