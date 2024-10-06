Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks





The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and BNS.





Owaisi posted a copy of the complaint and FIR on the social media platform 'X'.





Earlier in the day, Owaisi, accompanied by his party leaders, lodged a complaint here seeking the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand.





While protests were held in the old city area here against the Hindutva leader, Owaisi called on police commissioner CV Anand and later told reporters that AIMIM's plaint had been forwarded to cyber cell for action.





The city police chief has also apprised him that social media platforms would be informed, as per procedure, on removal of objectionable remarks. -- PTI

The Hyderabad police on Saturday registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint lodged by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over his alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammed.