Exit poll ki pol khul chuki hai: Anil Vij

After exit polls suggested a strong comeback for Congress in Haryana after a decade, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt downplayed the significance of these projections, stating that the actual situation on the ground is quite different.





"Exit poll ki pol pehle bhi khul chuki hai (Exit polls have been exposed earlier as well). The situation on the ground is different. The vote percentage in Bhupinder Singh Hooda's reduced by 5 per cent. In my constituency, it increased by 3 per cent. This means that the public's support for Congress has decreased. AAP has no support in Haryana," Vij said while speaking to ANI.





"We do not give much importance to exit poll predictions. If there is any talk, it will be on the October 8 when the results will be declared," he said.





Earlier on Saturday, Vij confidently stated that the BJP will form the government in Haryana and hinted at the possibility of becoming the Chief Minister, citing his seniority in the party.





"BJP will form its govt in Haryana. CM will be decided by the party if the party wants me, then our next meeting will be in the Chief Minister's residence. I am the senior most in the party," said Vij.





He further said the people of Ambala would vote for the BJP as the Lotus symbol was equated with peace. -- ANI

