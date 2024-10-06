Army seizes huge cache of arms, explosives in J-K





According to the Army officials, a search was launched based on a tip-off and the weapons and explosives were recovered from a suspected terrorist bag.





The officials said that the recovered items included AK-47 and pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, timed destruction IED, stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese grenades.





"On October 5, based on reliable input, a major search operation was launched by Romeo Force of the Indian Army in the Jhulas area, where during a search a suspected terrorist bag with a huge amount of cache like AK-47 and pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, timed destruction IED, stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese grenades were found," the Army said in a statement.





According to the officials, all items were in functional and ready-to-use condition.





"Considering smooth elections and upcoming poll results this is a major success by the Indian Army denying any possibility to disturb the security grid," they said.





The operation is still underway, they added. -- ANI

The Indian Army's Romeo Force seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.