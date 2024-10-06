RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amethi murder case: Prime accused shifted to district jail in Raebareli

October 06, 2024  11:12
File image
Chandan Verma, accused of killing a Dalit family in Amethi, has been shifted to the district jail in Raebareli, officials said on Sunday. 

Verma (35), who was arrested on Friday, was shot by the police on Saturday while they were trying to recover the pistol he allegedly used in the killing. 

He was admitted to the hospital from where he was shifted to the district jail on Saturday evening. 

Verma was produced before the court on Saturday evening and sent to jail. Jail Superintendent Aman Kumar said Verma reached the jail at around 8 pm on Saturday. 

The government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam and their two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on October 3. 

During the initial investigation, the police found that Poonam had lodged an FIR against the accused in Rae Bareli on August 18 for eve-teasing and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. -- PTI
