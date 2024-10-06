RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered: Manipur police

October 06, 2024  08:24
File image
File image
Sixteen firearms looted by a mob from the Ukhrul police station in Manipur were recovered, the police said on Saturday. 

Addressing a press conference, inspector general (operations) IK Muivah said during the clash between two villages on October 2, an agitated mob stormed into the police station and looted 20 firearms. 

"With the cooperation of the security forces, civil society organisations, and community leaders, 80 percent of the weapons have now been recovered," he said. 

Efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining weapons, he said. 

Among the arms recovered were 9mm pistols, INSAS rifles and AK-47 rifles, he added. 

Muivah said the situation in the district was under control, and security forces, including the Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles and BSF, were keeping a close watch with the cooperation of leaders of the two villages. 

"This is something unprecedented, noteworthy and praiseworthy for all those who have played a very positive role in restoring normalcy," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja
Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK
Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances