80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered: Manipur police





Addressing a press conference, inspector general (operations) IK Muivah said during the clash between two villages on October 2, an agitated mob stormed into the police station and looted 20 firearms.





"With the cooperation of the security forces, civil society organisations, and community leaders, 80 percent of the weapons have now been recovered," he said.





Efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining weapons, he said.





Among the arms recovered were 9mm pistols, INSAS rifles and AK-47 rifles, he added.





Muivah said the situation in the district was under control, and security forces, including the Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles and BSF, were keeping a close watch with the cooperation of leaders of the two villages.





"This is something unprecedented, noteworthy and praiseworthy for all those who have played a very positive role in restoring normalcy," he said. -- PTI

Sixteen firearms looted by a mob from the Ukhrul police station in Manipur were recovered, the police said on Saturday.