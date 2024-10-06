RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


7 peacocks found dead in UP, poisoning suspected

October 06, 2024  14:08
Seven peacocks were found dead in a field in Bijnor district due to suspected poisoning, the forest department said on Sunday.

The carcasses, including one of a female peacock, were found in the field near a culvert in Bhikkawale village on Saturday evening, Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh said.

While the exact cause of the death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received, it appears to be a case of poisoning, Singh said.

A case has been registered against unnamed persons and the probe has been handed over to a sub-divisional officer, he added.  -- PTI
