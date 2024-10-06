7 peacocks found dead in UP, poisoning suspected

Seven peacocks were found dead in a field in Bijnor district due to suspected poisoning, the forest department said on Sunday.





The carcasses, including one of a female peacock, were found in the field near a culvert in Bhikkawale village on Saturday evening, Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh said.





While the exact cause of the death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received, it appears to be a case of poisoning, Singh said.





A case has been registered against unnamed persons and the probe has been handed over to a sub-divisional officer, he added. -- PTI

