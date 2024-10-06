RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

10 die in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

October 06, 2024  08:18
File image
File image
At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. 

Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said. 

The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck, a senior official said. 

The deceased include three minors. 

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills. 

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said. 

Sangma has also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased. 

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, they said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
LIVE! Hyd police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks
Hyderabad police book Hindu seer over Prophet remarks

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja
Junior docs begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK
Exit polls: Cong to win Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in JK

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances