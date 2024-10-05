RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 more juveniles held for Delhi doctor's murder

October 05, 2024  00:40
Three more juveniles were on Friday apprehended in connection with the murder of a doctor in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, the police said 

On Thursday, a boy, around 16 years, was held for allegedly opening fire at Dr Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner, they said. 

The incident happened inside the three-bedded Nima Hospital in Khadda Colony at around 1 am on Thursday. 

After committing the crime, he uploaded a post on a social media platform with his photograph and a caption: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024). Police had recovered the CCTV footage from the spot where they spotted two boys, but later found out the involvement of one more juvenile in the case. 

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said one of the juveniles had visited the nursing home after getting injured in an accident in Faridabad on intervening night of September 20 and 21. -- PTI
