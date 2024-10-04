Elvish Yadav called by police for probe into Rs 500 cr fraud, miss summons





The IFSO Unit (Special Cell) of the Delhi Police has issued notice to the social media influencers Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary and Purav Jha to join investigation.





"These YouTubers/social media influencers were asked to join investigation today. But no one appeared before IFSO. Reminder notice will be sent to them again," a senior police officer said.





The police received over 500 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile application on their pages and lured people into investing through the app, deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said.





According to Tiwari, through the application, the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five per cent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 per cent in a month, the DCP said. -- PTI

Four social media influencers, including Elvish Yadav, who had been summoned in connection with an app-based fraud of Rs 500 crore, did not appear before the Delhi police on Friday, officials said.