Sensex, Nifty slump over 2% as Middle East conflict deepens

October 03, 2024  17:10
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked over 2 per cent each on Thursday, dragged by a decline in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and spiraling conflict in the Middle East. 

 Falling for the fourth day running, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,769.19 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 82,497.10. During the day, it plummeted 1,832.27 points or 2.17 per cent to 82,434.02. 

 The NSE Nifty slumped 546.80 points or 2.12 per cent to 25,250.10. Continuous foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices dented investors' sentiment, analysts said.

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.
