Customs seizes 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from 4 passengers at Delhi airport





The incident occurred on Tuesday when the passengers arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in an Indigo flight (6E-1464) from Dubai.





"Customs@IGI Airport seized 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from a group of four passengers trying to smuggle these iPhones from Dubai by indigo flight 6E-1464 on 01.10.2024," the Delhi customs said in its official 'X' handle.





The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top-tier model in Apple's latest smartphone series launched worldwide last month.





This marks the second significant seizure of the high-end smartphones in recent days.





Twenty-six iPhone 16 Pro Max, concealed inside a vanity bag carried by a woman passenger, were also seized at the Delhi international airport by the customs officials on Tuesday .





The passenger, in late thirties, was intercepted by the officials after her arrival from Hong Kong. -- PTI

