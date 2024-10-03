RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Customs seizes 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from 4 passengers at Delhi airport

October 03, 2024  23:06
File image/Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters
File image/Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters
Customs officials have seized 12 newly launched iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from a group of four passengers allegedly attempting to smuggle them into India, the department said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the passengers arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in an Indigo flight (6E-1464) from Dubai. 

"Customs@IGI Airport seized 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from a group of four passengers trying to smuggle these iPhones from Dubai by indigo flight 6E-1464 on 01.10.2024," the Delhi customs said in its official 'X' handle. 

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top-tier model in Apple's latest smartphone series launched worldwide last month. 

This marks the second significant seizure of the high-end smartphones in recent days. 

Twenty-six iPhone 16 Pro Max, concealed inside a vanity bag carried by a woman passenger, were also seized at the Delhi international airport by the customs officials on Tuesday . 

The passenger, in late thirties, was intercepted by the officials after her arrival from Hong Kong. -- PTI
