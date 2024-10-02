RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Amid fissures in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

October 02, 2024  12:23
image
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janat Party leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Wednesday.

What transpired in the meeting was not yet known.
 
The meeting comes against the backdrop of differences in the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the presence of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and his party's opposition to the anti-Muslim tirade by some BJP leaders.
 
Leaders of the Shiv Sena, which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have also been critical of the NCP.

The three Mahayuti partners were yet to finalise the seat-sharing for elections to the 228-member assembly which are expected to be held next month.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week acknowledged that the BJP received fewer votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from its new ally NCP than those from the Shiv Sena.
 
Ajit Pawar had earlier stated the Mahayuti partners will stay united and he will work to ensure the alliance's victory in the state assembly polls.
 
Shah addressed BJP workers in Mumbai on Tuesday. -- PTI 

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amid fissures in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah
LIVE! Amid fissures in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

Iranian missiles target Mossad HQ, US sends F-16s
Iranian missiles target Mossad HQ, US sends F-16s

Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, told Press TV that the Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility and the Tel Nof intelligence unit, were hit in the Tuesday night attack dubbed 'Operation...

Iranian attack appears to have been defeated: Biden
Iranian attack appears to have been defeated: Biden

The Iranian missile attack on Israel appears to have been defeated and ineffective, United States President Joe Biden said, hours after Tehran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel.

Must Read: 'Gandhiji Gave Me Contentment'
Must Read: 'Gandhiji Gave Me Contentment'

Gandhiji asked me if I had sufficient warm clothes in view of the coming cold season. I said yes. But he verified my statement by asking Miraben to search my bag to make sure. Such was Gandhiji.

3 killed as Mumbai-bound helicopter crashes in Pune
3 killed as Mumbai-bound helicopter crashes in Pune

Two pilots and an engineer were killed after a helicopter crashed and caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances