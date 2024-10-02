Amid fissures in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janat Party leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Wednesday.





What transpired in the meeting was not yet known.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of differences in the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the presence of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and his party's opposition to the anti-Muslim tirade by some BJP leaders.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have also been critical of the NCP.





The three Mahayuti partners were yet to finalise the seat-sharing for elections to the 228-member assembly which are expected to be held next month.





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week acknowledged that the BJP received fewer votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from its new ally NCP than those from the Shiv Sena.

Ajit Pawar had earlier stated the Mahayuti partners will stay united and he will work to ensure the alliance's victory in the state assembly polls.

Shah addressed BJP workers in Mumbai on Tuesday. -- PTI



