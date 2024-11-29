Won't leave Mahayuti for the chair: Shiv Sena





"Yesterday a meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which only the development, prosperity and happiness of Maharashtra was discussed and the way the central government has stood behind the development of the Maharashtra government till now, it should stand behind it in the same way in the future as well. This request was made to Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Maharashtra."





Shinde, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra.

"We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," Shinde told reporters in Delhi after the meeting.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske says, "CM Eknath Shinde expressed in a press conference two days ago that we are not interested in the CM's chair. Whatever decision the leaders of Mahayuti take, we stand behind them. We are not Uddhav Thackeray, we will not leave the alliance for the chair.