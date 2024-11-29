RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Won't leave Mahayuti for the chair: Shiv Sena

November 29, 2024  14:58
image
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske says, "CM Eknath Shinde expressed in a press conference two days ago that we are not interested in the CM's chair. Whatever decision the leaders of Mahayuti take, we stand behind them. We are not Uddhav Thackeray, we will not leave the alliance for the chair.

"Yesterday a meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which only the development, prosperity and happiness of Maharashtra was discussed and the way the central government has stood behind the development of the Maharashtra government till now, it should stand behind it in the same way in the future as well. This request was made to Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Maharashtra."

Shinde, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra. 

"We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," Shinde told reporters in Delhi after the meeting. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't leave Mahayuti for the chair: Shiv Sena
LIVE! Won't leave Mahayuti for the chair: Shiv Sena

Shinde off to native village amid suspense over CM
Shinde off to native village amid suspense over CM

Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who returned to Mumbai from New Delhi on Friday morning, is travelling to his native village in Satara district amid continuing suspense over his successor a week after the assembly poll...

Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...
Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...

If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening, said Shirsat, who retained his Aurangabad assembly West seat.

SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in...

Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series

At 13, Naseer Khan left Bihar to work in a saw-mill in Bhutan. He learnt the craft of making sofas, and some of the pieces he made found a place in the royal palace. He returned home after spending 35 years in the Himalayan kingdom, and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances