Drunk pax incidents decreased in past 2 years: Air India CEO





In a media briefing, the Air India CEO said that there is an education process required for the travelling public as to what "behaviour is acceptable" on aircraft; there's also a process of educating crew on what are their obligations and their function and what the company will do to back them up when facing an "unruly passenger."





He further added that there's also an element of police and government involvement that if there's an incident, they have to report.





"There's a safe environment for a cabin crew to go in and report. And when a matter is reported so that there is action that's taken seriously by authorities, so that there's a purpose to reporting, so it's really a multifaceted thing," he added. -- ANI

Alcohol-related incidents on flights have decreased in the past two years after reporting of such incidents to authorities has increased, said CEO of Air India Campbell Wilson on Thursday.