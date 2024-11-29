RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Drunk pax incidents decreased in past 2 years: Air India CEO

November 29, 2024  11:55
image
Alcohol-related incidents on flights have decreased in the past two years after reporting of such incidents to authorities has increased, said CEO of Air India Campbell Wilson on Thursday. 

 In a media briefing, the Air India CEO said that there is an education process required for the travelling public as to what "behaviour is acceptable" on aircraft; there's also a process of educating crew on what are their obligations and their function and what the company will do to back them up when facing an "unruly passenger."

 He further added that there's also an element of police and government involvement that if there's an incident, they have to report. 

 "There's a safe environment for a cabin crew to go in and report. And when a matter is reported so that there is action that's taken seriously by authorities, so that there's a purpose to reporting, so it's really a multifaceted thing," he added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Sweepers, guards, residents questioned
LIVE! Delhi blast: Sweepers, guards, residents questioned

'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'
'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'

'We accept EVMs cannot be hacked because it is not connected, but can they be manipulated?''Are you allowing us to check if EVMs can be manipulated?'

ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband in porn films case
ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband in porn films case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic content....

Won't allow tungsten mining in Madurai: Stalin to Modi
Won't allow tungsten mining in Madurai: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly opposed the central government's award of tungsten mining rights in Madurai district, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the decision. Citing concerns about a biodiversity...

Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP

The alleged crime in the ambulance being operated under '108' emergency service took place on November 22 and two of the four accused in the case, including the driver, have been arrested, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances