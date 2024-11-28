Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal to affect AP, TN





The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, prompting alerts across Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Centered approximately 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to impact the region's weather conditions significantly in the coming days. -- ANI

The deep depression brewing over Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved north-northwestwards in the past few hours and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm, causing rainfall over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said an official on Thursday.