Decision on Maha CM after tomorrow's meeting: Ajit

November 27, 2024  20:15
NCP chief Ajit Pawar/File image
Amid suspense over the choice of the next Maharashtra chief minister, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that discussions over government formation will take place in the national capital tomorrow and a final decision will be taken. 

Ajit Pawar said he, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister-designate Eknath Shinde will reach Delhi tomorrow and further discussions will be held. 

He said discussions will be held for the post of chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. 

"All three of us (Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) are coming to Delhi tomorrow (Thursday). Further discussions will be held there. Discussions on the formation of the government with a CM and two deputy CMs will be held," Pawar, a former deputy chief minister told reporters. 

"All discussions will take place there...The final decision will be made after the discussion tomorrow (Thursday)," he added. 

Eknath Shinde, who is caretaker Chief Minister, said on Wednesday that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will abide by that. -- ANI
