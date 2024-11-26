Truck ploughs into sleeping nomads, 5 dead

Truck ploughs into sleeping nomads, 5 deadNovember 26, 2024 10:25
At least five people, including two children, were killed and six others were injured when a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this district early on Tuesday, police said.
The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at around 4.30 am, they said.
Among the deceased are two children, aged one-and-a-half and four years. Two women were also killed.