Truck ploughs into sleeping nomads, 5 dead





The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at around 4.30 am, they said.





Among the deceased are two children, aged one-and-a-half and four years. Two women were also killed.

At least five people, including two children, were killed and six others were injured when a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this district early on Tuesday, police said.