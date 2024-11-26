RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Truck ploughs into sleeping nomads, 5 dead

November 26, 2024  10:25
image
At least five people, including two children, were killed and six others were injured when a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this district early on Tuesday, police said. 

 The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at around 4.30 am, they said.

 Among the deceased are two children, aged one-and-a-half and four years. Two women were also killed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency'
LIVE! Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency'

Special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies
Special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies

Sidhu stated that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, emphasizing the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery.

Clashes at Udaipur Palace over royal family feud
Clashes at Udaipur Palace over royal family feud

The situation outside the palace was tense with a heavy deployment of police to prevent any untoward incident. Stones were reportedly pelted from inside the palace.

IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad

The Rajasthan Royals entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach, carefully balancing retention and acquisition.

'Married 20 Yrs. No Sex. File Divorce?'
'Married 20 Yrs. No Sex. File Divorce?'

It's always better to talk things through and come to a mutual agreement than to go behind someone's back to get what you want, advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances