Yati Narsinghanand put under house arrest

November 25, 2024  00:03
Ghaziabad Police on Sunday put Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest and stopped his movement and that of his disciples to counter the conference organised by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, an official said.

When the police stopped them, Narsinghanand and his disciples started reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises.

Narsinghanand in a statement said that Raza, Madni and Owaisi take the Hindus' gentlemanliness as their weakness.

"If they can gather a crowd to terrify the Hindus, then we can also stand in front of them," he said.

ACP, Wave City, Lipi Nagayach, said that the movement of Yati and his disciples was restricted on Sunday morning when they were boarding their vehicles to go to Delhi.

Narsinghanand had on Friday urged the Hindu community to recite Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.  -- PTI
