Waqf Bill likely to be discussed in Parl today

November 25, 2024  09:28
The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill.

The session will conclude on December 20.

There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution Day'.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Moreover, the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are also planning to meet today in the Parliament House, to discuss the strategy of the opposition.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy, according to sources.

The party is also expected to raise the issue of Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani group.   -- ANI
