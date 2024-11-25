Vishvaraj Singh anointed as Mewar family head amid legal feud with uncle





The ceremony was held in the Fatehprakash Mahal of the Chittorgarh fort and it was attended by heads of many royal families.





However, the occasion was clouded by the lingering feud between Mahendra Singh Mewar and his estranged younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar, who issued a legal notice against Vishvaraj's planned visit to the Eklingnath temple of the family deity and the city palace in Udaipur as part of rituals.





Both the temple and the palace are under the control of Arvind, who is the chairman and managing trustee of Shree Eklingji Trust in Udaipur.





In two public notices issued by his lawyer, it was alleged that an attempt to "trespass" was made in the name of the ceremony, and unauthorised persons would be prohibited from entering the temple and the city palace.





After the notices, policemen have been deployed outside the gates of city palace to maintain law and order. The notice also said that the temple trust has decided to give entry to the persons authorised by the trust.





A similar notice was issued for entry to the city palace. The lawyer said that legal action will be taken for forceful entry or damage to any property. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar in a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort on Monday, following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month.