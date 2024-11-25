RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex cheers Maharashtra results, rallies 1.5%

November 25, 2024  10:19
image
Indian stock markets rallied on Monday after the BJP-led government secured a majority in the latest state elections in Maharashtra. The Nifty 50 index gained more than 1.45 per cent or 346.30 points to open at 24,253.55 points, while the BSE Sensex index surged 1,076 points or 1.36 percent to open at 80,193.47 points. 

 Experts noted that the election results have an impact on the markets today, and if past trends are followed, the markets may witness some rally amid the return of the BJP in the Maharashtra state elections. 

 Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert stated that "The just concluded elections in Maharashtra, the results of which were declared on November 23rd, will have a positive immediate impact on the stock markets. The landslide win for the BJP lead coalition in the Maharashtra state elections could lead to a short-term boost to the Indian stock markets which have been in a declining mode." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India in control; Aus 104/5 at lunch
1st Test Updates: India in control; Aus 104/5 at lunch

LIVE! Sensex cheers Maharashtra results, rallies 1.5%
LIVE! Sensex cheers Maharashtra results, rallies 1.5%

Sambhal: Outsiders barred after 3 killed in violence
Sambhal: Outsiders barred after 3 killed in violence

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30 after three men were killed and scores of others, including security and administration personnel, injured in a violence by...

Sena wants Shinde to continue as CM, NCP backs Ajit
Sena wants Shinde to continue as CM, NCP backs Ajit

As suspense over who will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra continues, Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday backed his party's chief, Ajit Pawar, for the top post.

Let Us Salute Narayana Murthy
Let Us Salute Narayana Murthy

No great achievement or discovery or invention has been achieved without hard work.While the inspiration may have been an insight, it needs work to flesh the insight which requires hard work, asserts Mudit Jain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances