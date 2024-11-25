Sensex cheers Maharashtra results, rallies 1.5%





Experts noted that the election results have an impact on the markets today, and if past trends are followed, the markets may witness some rally amid the return of the BJP in the Maharashtra state elections.





Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert stated that "The just concluded elections in Maharashtra, the results of which were declared on November 23rd, will have a positive immediate impact on the stock markets. The landslide win for the BJP lead coalition in the Maharashtra state elections could lead to a short-term boost to the Indian stock markets which have been in a declining mode." -- ANI

Indian stock markets rallied on Monday after the BJP-led government secured a majority in the latest state elections in Maharashtra. The Nifty 50 index gained more than 1.45 per cent or 346.30 points to open at 24,253.55 points, while the BSE Sensex index surged 1,076 points or 1.36 percent to open at 80,193.47 points.