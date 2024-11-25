RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Digital arrest': Noida woman gets fake ED notices, loses Rs 34 lakh

November 25, 2024  09:44
image
A woman was duped of Rs 34 lakh here in a case of 'digital arrest' by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Sunday.

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, $900 and 200 grams of narcotics, they said.

The victim received a call form the fraudsters on around 10 pm on August 8, she said in her complaint.

The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said.

According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send Rs 34 lakh.

An accused also video called her on Skype with the video switched off, Paliwal said in her complaint.

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. A probe on the matter is underway, he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India in control; Aus 104/5 at lunch
1st Test Updates: India in control; Aus 104/5 at lunch

LIVE! Sensex cheers Maharashtra results, rallies 1.5%
LIVE! Sensex cheers Maharashtra results, rallies 1.5%

Sambhal: Outsiders barred after 3 killed in violence
Sambhal: Outsiders barred after 3 killed in violence

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30 after three men were killed and scores of others, including security and administration personnel, injured in a violence by...

Sena wants Shinde to continue as CM, NCP backs Ajit
Sena wants Shinde to continue as CM, NCP backs Ajit

As suspense over who will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra continues, Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday backed his party's chief, Ajit Pawar, for the top post.

Let Us Salute Narayana Murthy
Let Us Salute Narayana Murthy

No great achievement or discovery or invention has been achieved without hard work.While the inspiration may have been an insight, it needs work to flesh the insight which requires hard work, asserts Mudit Jain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances