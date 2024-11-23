Why is Ashok Gehlot in Mumbai





The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state.





Jharkhand is likely to see a change of government with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coming to power in the state, three exit polls said on Wednesday with one poll giving majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance.

Senior Congress leader and party's observer for Maharashtra, Ashok Gehlot arrives in Mumbai. Mahayuti: 171, MVA: 95.