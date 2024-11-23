RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Why is Ashok Gehlot in Mumbai

November 23, 2024  09:46
image
Senior Congress leader and party's observer for Maharashtra, Ashok Gehlot arrives in Mumbai. Mahayuti: 171, MVA: 95.

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state. 

Jharkhand is likely to see a change of government with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coming to power in the state, three exit polls said on Wednesday with one poll giving majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MAHAYUTI LEADS IN OVER 200 SEATS
LIVE! MAHAYUTI LEADS IN OVER 200 SEATS

Test Updates: Aus 104 all out; India take 46-run lead
Test Updates: Aus 104 all out; India take 46-run lead

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

MVA heading for ROUT in Maharashtra
MVA heading for ROUT in Maharashtra

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 199 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads
Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads

Jharkhand was witnessing a return of the incumbent government as the Opposition BJP-led NDA was trailing the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances