Uddhav: We do NOT accept these results

November 23, 2024  10:57
image
Uddhav Thackeray reacts to the MVA's astonishing imminent defeat. 
Uddhav says this is not the Maha voters' mandate. It is impossible to get these numbers. We do not accept these results. It is impossible for Sena to win 60 seats.

Sanjay Raut says there is something wrong with the results. He asks how can all Shinde MLAs win and how can Ajit Pawar get so many seats. We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results.

Mahayuti: 217   MVA: 48 
