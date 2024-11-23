UBT: Mahayuti has done gadbad to steal MVA seats

NCP Sharad Pawar's teams contested 87 seats, but have leads in just 12.

Congress contested 103 seats but has leads in just 20.

He said that such results are being imposed because this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra.





Raut further questioned the number of seats NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena were getting, saying that the public doesn't agree with these results.





"They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats. This cannot be the public's decision. Even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde will get 60 seats, Ajit Pawar will get 40 seats and BJP will get 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have their faith in the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons in Mumbai.