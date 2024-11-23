RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UBT: Mahayuti has done gadbad to steal MVA seats

November 23, 2024  11:17
image
Update: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed concerns over the trends emerging from the counting of votes in Maharashtra for the recently held assembly elections, saying that they have done 'gadbad' to steal Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seats. 

NCP Sharad Pawar's teams contested 87 seats, but have leads in just 12.

Congress contested 103 seats but has leads in just 20.

He said that such results are being imposed because this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra.

Raut further questioned the number of seats NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena were getting, saying that the public doesn't agree with these results.

"They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats. This cannot be the public's decision. Even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde will get 60 seats, Ajit Pawar will get 40 seats and BJP will get 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have their faith in the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons in Mumbai.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! This is a landslide victory, says Eknath Shinde
LIVE! This is a landslide victory, says Eknath Shinde

1st Test Updates: Rahul, Jaiswal put India in control
1st Test Updates: Rahul, Jaiswal put India in control

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand
BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc was set to win in Jharkhand, according to trends on the Election Commission website. In Maharashtra, the...

BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127
BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 214 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances