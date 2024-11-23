RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

This is a win of Modi, Shah, allies: Fadnavis

November 23, 2024  15:10
image
"I succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to support of voters, our team and party leaders. This win is due to Modi, Shah and allies. Rahul Gandhi's fake narrative failed. This is a win for the Maharashtra people and that they support Modi. He also thanked the women. I only have a small role in this win. Ek hai safe hai helped us win. I want to respect the Opposition because Opposition is important in a democracy, irrespective of whether they are small or big," Devendra Fadnavis says.  

On the succession battle, he says there is no debate about it. Amit Shah in a press conference had said that all three allies will sit together and decide on the next CM unitedly. 

The legitimacy of the Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP now lies with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar respectively.

Devendra Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, is on course to regain chief minister's post -- a position he has held twice before. The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, is positioned to lead the state for the third time following a decisive showing of the BJP in the assembly polls.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Eknath Shinde is legitimate Sena supremo: Fadnavis
LIVE! Eknath Shinde is legitimate Sena supremo: Fadnavis

1st Test Updates: India 172/0 at close; lead by 218
1st Test Updates: India 172/0 at close; lead by 218

'This Result Is Next To Impossible'
'This Result Is Next To Impossible'

'Maharashtra election result is a chamatkar of EVM.''There has been a sudden one percent rise in the voting percentage after the counting day.''This is what made the difference to the election results.''How did this vote percentage...

No definitive formula in Mahayuti for CM post: Shinde
No definitive formula in Mahayuti for CM post: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that the poll trends are in favor of the Mahayuti, crediting his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for...

Jharkhand power couple proves influence over tribals
Jharkhand power couple proves influence over tribals

Call it a charismatic show by the power couple -- Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren -- whom the Bharatiya Janata Party had dubbed as 'Bunty aur Babli', Jharkhand's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is on track to secure a second consecutive term as...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances