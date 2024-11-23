This is a win of Modi, Shah, allies: Fadnavis

"I succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to support of voters, our team and party leaders. This win is due to Modi, Shah and allies. Rahul Gandhi's fake narrative failed. This is a win for the Maharashtra people and that they support Modi. He also thanked the women. I only have a small role in this win. Ek hai safe hai helped us win. I want to respect the Opposition because Opposition is important in a democracy, irrespective of whether they are small or big," Devendra Fadnavis says.





On the succession battle, he says there is no debate about it. Amit Shah in a press conference had said that all three allies will sit together and decide on the next CM unitedly.





The legitimacy of the Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP now lies with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar respectively.





Devendra Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, is on course to regain chief minister's post -- a position he has held twice before. The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, is positioned to lead the state for the third time following a decisive showing of the BJP in the assembly polls.