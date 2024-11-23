This is a slipper slap on Raut's face: Sena's Mhaske

Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske says, "Maharashtra of government has expressed its faith in Mahayuti. The public is seeing what is happening to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena today. The people have stated that Eknath Shinde is the one who is capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. By way of their votes, the public has slapped a slipper on the face of Sanjay Raut. I am a Shiv Sena worker and I think that Eknath Shinde should be the chief minister."