The bypolls being counted today

November 23, 2024  08:39
Counting of votes for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security. Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Counting of votes is underway for the Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday. The counting began at 8 AM, amid tight security, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari told PTI.


Counting of votes in Raipur City South assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh, where a bypoll was held on November 13, began on Saturday morning. The vote count commenced at 8 am at the Government Engineering College at Sejbahar, a poll official said.
Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 31 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback, was...

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to...

