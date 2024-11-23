The bypolls being counted today





Counting of votes is underway for the Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday. The counting began at 8 AM, amid tight security, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari told PTI.









Counting of votes in Raipur City South assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh, where a bypoll was held on November 13, began on Saturday morning. The vote count commenced at 8 am at the Government Engineering College at Sejbahar, a poll official said.

Counting of votes for the bypolls tofour assembly segments began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security. Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.