Soren-led alliance all set to retain Jharkhand

Hemant Soren shares this image with his sons, writing, "Meri shakti (my strength)."





Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance was all set to retain Jharkhand as it was leading in at least 56 seats in the 81-member state assembly, as per Election Commission data on Saturday afternoon. The performance of the BJP-led NDA, which was confident about its prospects in the state after an aggressive campaign, was poorer than its expectations. It was leading in just 23 seats.