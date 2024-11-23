Shiv Sena's Shaina NC prays at Siddhivinayak temple before results





Expressing confidence, Shaina NC said that she believes she will be victorious because of the love she received from the people of Mumba Devi.





The Shiv Sena leader hailed CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and said that the way they have worked in these two and half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work.

Moments before commencement of counting for the assembly polls, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offer prayers.