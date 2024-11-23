RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC prays at Siddhivinayak temple before results

November 23, 2024  08:07
image
Moments before commencement of counting for the assembly polls, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offer prayers. 

Expressing confidence, Shaina NC said that she believes she will be victorious because of the love she received from the people of Mumba Devi. 

The Shiv Sena leader hailed CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and said that the way they have worked in these two and half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Priyanka leads by over 35,000 votes in Wayanad
LIVE! Priyanka leads by over 35,000 votes in Wayanad

1st Test Updates: Starc, Hazlewood take Aus past 100
1st Test Updates: Starc, Hazlewood take Aus past 100

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

BJP alliance Leads in early Maharashtra poll results
BJP alliance Leads in early Maharashtra poll results

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 31 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback, was...

MVA collects support letters from 160 candidates
MVA collects support letters from 160 candidates

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances