Priyanka's lead surges to 3.5 lakh votes

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday appeared to be heading towards her maiden electoral win, from Wayanad in Kerala, after registering an impressive lead of over 3.5 lakh votes against her nearest CPI rival, with party leaders and ally IUML predicting a big win for her amid the counting trends.