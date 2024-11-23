RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Priyanka's lead surges to 3.5 lakh votes

November 23, 2024  13:26
Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday appeared to be heading towards her maiden electoral win, from Wayanad in Kerala, after registering an impressive lead of over 3.5 lakh votes against her nearest CPI rival, with party leaders and ally IUML predicting a big win for her amid the counting trends. 

The Congress-led UDF's candidate from this hill constituency, Priyanka on Saturday extended her lead by close to 3.5 lakh votes after four hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, according to the Election Commission. -- PTI
