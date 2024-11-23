RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Priyanka, Ajit Pawar, Patole, Narwekar lead

November 23, 2024  08:32
The counting of votes cast in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 8 am on Saturday. 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from Wayanad. 

Ajit Pawar is leading from Baramati. 

Nana Patole is leading from Sakoli

Rahul Narwekar is leading from Bandra. 

Kalpana Soren is leading from Gandey.

Priyanka will be hoping to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat following his decision to remain in the Rae Bareli constituency after winning the two seats in this year's elections. He had won from here in 2019 and his resignation necessitated the bypoll. 
LIVE! Priyanka leads by over 35,000 votes in Wayanad

1st Test Updates: Starc, Hazlewood take Aus past 100

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

BJP alliance Leads in early Maharashtra poll results

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 31 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback, was...

MVA collects support letters from 160 candidates

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to...

