Priyanka, Ajit Pawar, Patole, Narwekar lead

Ajit Pawar is leading from Baramati.

Nana Patole is leading from Sakoli

Rahul Narwekar is leading from Bandra.

Kalpana Soren is leading from Gandey.

Priyanka will be hoping to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat following his decision to remain in the Rae Bareli constituency after winning the two seats in this year's elections. He had won from here in 2019 and his resignation necessitated the bypoll.