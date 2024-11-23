RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Polls decided who Sena, NCP belongs to: Shinde

November 23, 2024  16:26
image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at the presser: "People have rejected politics of hatred and revenge, accepted politics of welfare and development. We succeeded in striking balance between development and welfare measures. Historic day; people took election in their hands to give Mahayuti landslide victory. This election has decided to whom Shiv Sena and NCP belong."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 24 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections so far and is leading in 106 others, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 15 and 14 seats respectively. 

 The prominent winning candidates from the BJP include sitting MLA Nitesh Rane, who retained the Kankavli assembly seat in Sindhudurg district by a margin of 58,007 votes, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who won the Colaba seat by 48,581, and Shivendraraje Bhonsle from Satara who retained the seat by a significant margin of 1,42,124 votes.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bow before people of Maharashtra: Shinde
LIVE! Bow before people of Maharashtra: Shinde

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Mahayuti sweeps Maha, will Fadnavis be CM again?
Mahayuti sweeps Maha, will Fadnavis be CM again?

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and winning 56 seats so far and was leading in 171 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures of the counting process in the November...

'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'

'Pro-incumbency worked big time for the ruling party.''It has never happened in the past of pro-incumbency working so much for the ruling party.'

BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand
BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc was set to win in Jharkhand, according to trends on the Election Commission website. In Maharashtra, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances