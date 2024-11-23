PM thanks Jharkhand for support

PM thanks Jharkhand for supportNovember 23, 2024 17:21
PM Modi on the Jharkhand polls where the JMM lead govt is will form government again. PM says, "The NDA's pro-people efforts have resonated all over. I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations."
Modi also said he was proud of NDA workers for their efforts on the ground.
"They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda... I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state," he said. -- PTI