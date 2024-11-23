RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pink gets the ink for the Mahayuti

November 23, 2024  13:49
image
On his party's performance and Mahayuti is set to form govt in Maharashtra, NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "Maharashtra Chooses Pink."

He is referring to the Ladki Bahin scheme which is being seen as the crucial factor for the gigantic win of the Mahayuti.

"Our victory has been spectacular. The win is the combination of all three parties working together, the parties have been working in sync. Fake narrative of LS polls demolished in this election," says Praful Patel.  


