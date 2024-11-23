People giving us our blessings: Gaurav Bhatia

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, "BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick. We are winning Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand. We are winning in Uttar Pradesh too (Assembly by-elections). This clearly shows how people are giving their blessings. It won't be wrong to say - Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain. But are those who brought coffers and spoke of vote jihad? We feel proud to see that we are receiving the blessings of people again and again."