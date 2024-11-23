Not mandate of Marathi manoos and farmers: Raut

The palpable anger of Sanjay Raut on the Maharashtra polls: "I see a big conspiracy in this...This is not a mandate of Marathi 'manoos' and farmers," he said."We do not accept this as people's mandate. Something is fishy in the election results," Raut added. There was no doubt that money was used in the polls, he alleged. "How can all MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde win? How can Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, win?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked.